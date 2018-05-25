Video: Liverpool legend swarmed by LFC fans at airport as he heads to Kiev for CL final

On the evidence of this video, it’s fair to say that Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is still a very popular man with the club’s loyal supporters.

The Reds have a huge weekend ahead of them as they prepare to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev on Saturday night.

Likely to be in a working capacity despite taking charge of Rangers earlier this month, as noted by The Guardian, Gerrard was making his way to the Ukrainian capital on Friday, and as seen in the video below taken at John Lennon Airport in Liverpool, a few fans managed to spot him.

The 37-year-old spent an impressive 26 years with the Merseyside giants in total during a glittering playing career, as he worked his way through the youth ranks before making 710 appearances for the senior side.

Having led Liverpool to memorable triumphs in the Champions League and FA Cup, he certainly wrote his name into club folklore during his playing days and that affection is evidently still strong from the fans.

One fan arguably got a little too close though, managing to plant multiple kisses on the former Reds captain as he tried to get to his flight…