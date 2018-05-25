What TV channel is the Champions League final? Live Stream, Match Preview, Team News, Odds and Kick-Off Time

Football’s European showpiece event is nearly upon us.

Real Madrid and Liverpool contest in the Champions League final tomorrow looking to be crowned the kings of Europe.

Zinedine Zidane is yet to be lose a Champions League knockout tie since he took charge at the Santiago Bernabeu and are aiming for an incredible three titles in a row.

Real Madrid warmed up for this game with a 2-2 draw against Villareal in the final game of the La Liga season.

Ronaldo has scored 15 times in the competition this season but Real will have to deal with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino who have scored 10 times in Europe.

Liverpool have had a slightly longer break as the Premier League finished a week before La Liga.

The Reds will be contesting in their first Champions League final for over a decade and will be hoping they can stop Los Blancos from a claiming a third successive European crown.

They will be hoping they can summon the spirit of the 1981 European Cup final when they won 1-0 in Paris against the La Liga giants.

When is the Champions League final 2018?

The 2017-18 Champions League final will take place on 26 May, 2018.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm UK time.

Where is the Champions League final 2018?

The match will be played at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.

The stadium hosted the Euro 2012 final and holds a maximum capacity of 63,000 – the second largest in eastern Europe.

What TV channel is the Champions League final?

The final is available to watch on the BT Sport app and btsport.com and will be televised live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD, according to BT.

The good news for UK fans is that they can watch a free live online stream via BT Sport’s YouTube channel in 4K Ultra High Definition and on btsport.com.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool team news

Liverpool will be without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee) and Joe Gomez (ankle) for the final.

Joel Matip will also be missing with a thigh injury, as per The Independent.

There was good news for the Premier League side with Klopp confirming that Can and Milner will be fit to play, according to Sky Sports.

There are no injury doubts for Zinedine Zidane and for Ronaldo after the Frenchman declared the superstar would be “120 per cent fit” for the final in Kiev, according to Goal.

The Portuguese captain warmed up for Saturday’s showpiece final with a goal last weekend against Villareal.

Gareth Bale will be hoping to start for Zidane’s side on Saturday after he continued his fine goalscoring form at the weekend.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool odds

Real Madrid – 23/20

Draw – 3/1

Liverpool – 9/4