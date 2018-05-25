With the Champions League final upon us, broadcasting giants BT Sport have announced their own team of the tournament as Real Madrid and Liverpool prepare for their showdown.

The two European giants meet in Kiev on Saturday night looking to land yet another European crown, with Los Blancos aiming for a third consecutive triumph to create history.

As seen in the tweet below, many of the names included in the XI have certainly earned their place with both Liverpool and Madrid naturally well represented having made it to the season finale.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, James Milner and Mohamed Salah make up the Reds contingent, while Sergio Ramos, Isco and Cristiano Ronaldo represent the defending champions.

However, as seen in the comments below, the majority of the focus was centred on the inclusion of Barcelona icon Lionel Messi who was selected up front.

The 30-year-old enjoyed another strong tournament, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 10 appearances.

Nevertheless, the Catalan giants were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Roma, who despite impressing with Edin Dzeko scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 12 outings, don’t have a single name that makes the line-up.

That’s not even mentioning either Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino who have both been highly influential for Liverpool, and so when considering alternative options, there is a strong argument to make that they are more deserving than Messi.

Barcelona fans will likely disagree for the most part but ultimately whoever the panel were, has voted for the Argentine international to take his place in the team of the tournament. Similarly with Man Utd and David De Gea crashing out at the last-16 stage, it’s debatable as to whether the Spaniard did enough to warrant a place in the team too with Alisson shining for Roma to emerge as one possible alternative.

Here it is… Your Champions League Team of the Tournament is complete ? Tell us what you think of it ? pic.twitter.com/QZjomA9rSr — Real Madrid vs Liverpool live on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 25, 2018

HOW IS LIONEL MESSI HERE HOW?????????? the bias it’s like Iniesta making TOTY a man who didn’t even score in the quarters — Ghost (@SarriSoccer) May 25, 2018

Tbf Firmino with 10 goals and 8 assists should realistically be here over Messi, regardless of Messi’s greatness — Tom Poulton (@witnesstsp) May 25, 2018

Firmino (10 goals 8assists) instead of Messi — Vainqueur (@Couver101) May 25, 2018

Messi doesn’t deserve a place in it — Jack (@DembeleEdition) May 25, 2018

Messi shouldn’t have been in it — Lauren?????? (@_laurendoherty_) May 25, 2018

Messi 6 goals and 2 assists – Out in quarters

Firmino 10 goals and 7 assists – in the final Messi most overrated player ever? — MM™? (@MagicalMadrid) May 25, 2018

Messi? Why is he even mentioned here? I’m serious and I really want to know because shoving his name here is silly and disrespectful to all football aspects. — Asigmah (@A_sigmah) May 25, 2018

Why is messi even in this? — GiroudesqueSZN Best ever (@Clinical_OLLY) May 25, 2018

Mane has 9 goals and 2 assists and Firmino has 10 goals and 8 assists, how can they not be in it? — Lemuel (@LHervie14) May 25, 2018

Dzeko, firmino, mane, Ben yedder, kane and Cavani scored more goals than messi in champs lge this season.. and this is based on form right ? — Gareth Hiscock (@Gazinvolved) May 25, 2018

Putting Messi ahead of Firmino is criminal — Joe?? (@CIinicalSaIah) May 25, 2018