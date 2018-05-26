Arsenal in contention to seal surprise transfer of Chelsea attacker

Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs in the running to seal the transfer of Chelsea winger Kenedy this summer, along with other big names.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also interested in Kenedy, while RB Leipzig are also said to have joined the chase, according to Goal.

The Brazilian has shone on loan at Newcastle after barely getting a look-in during a difficult spell at Chelsea.

Arsenal could do with the versatile wide-man as an option on the flanks or even as a wing-back, though that could depend on the kind of system the club end up playing under new manager Unai Emery.

Kenedy seems a decent option to try for, with Chelsea perhaps unlikely to command huge money for a player who hasn’t been a big part of their first-team plans.

Then again, the Blues will likely be wary of selling to a top four rival, with the club letting some exciting young players go too soon in the recent past.

Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah are among those allowed to leave as youngsters who’ve ended up being star players to Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, respectively.