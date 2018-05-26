Deal close: Arsenal on verge of first Unai Emery signing as star visits Gunners’ training ground

Arsenal look set to wrap up the first signing of the Unai Emery era by bringing in Juventus right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer.

This is according to the London Evening Standard, who suggest a deal is close as the out-of-contract defender has already made a trip to the club’s training ground ahead of finalising terms.

This won’t exactly be the kind of signing to send Arsenal fans into wild celebration, but it looks a potentially smart piece of business for the Gunners, who could do with more depth at the back.

Lichtsteiner would bring plenty of leadership and experience to the Emirates Stadium, having played a part in major success at Juventus down the years.

The 34-year-old has won an incredible seven Serie A titles with the Turin giants, and also four Coppa Italia trophies, whilst reaching two Champions League finals.

He could prove ideal cover for Hector Bellerin after Mathieu Debuchy’s departure in January, and the Standard report that the feeling at the club is that a deal could be announced in days.

Arsenal fans should be intrigued to see what a coach like Emery could do with a proven winner like Lichtsteiner in his squad.