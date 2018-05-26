It’s the big one. Aston Villa and Fulham go head to head at Wembley on Saturday with a place in the Premier League up for grabs (KO 17:00).

Who will make it back in the Premier League?

There’s also a few quid at stake in what is dubbed the richest game in football. A season’s hard work all boils down to 90 minutes, providing there’s no need for extra time, and it’s winner takes all.

Aston Villa beat a resilient Middlesbrough 1-0 over two legs to reach Wembley, while Fulham used home advantage to overturn a 1-0 deficit to win the second leg 2-0 to stay on track for a place in England’s top flight.

The Cottagers finished five points ahead of Villa in the Championship table, but that will be forgotten on Saturday as the two sides step on to the Wembley turf on an equal playing field. Chuck the form books out of the window, it’s a one off game and as we all know anything can happen. One lucky deflection, one slip, a badly timed tackle, who knows what will happen Saturday teatime.

It’s a cliché, but it’s games like these were heroes are made and both sides have an abundance of talent that could step up on the big stage.

Teenage sensation Ryan Sessegnon has been on fire this season and it would be typical for him to continue his exceptional form in the biggest game of his career to date. The wonderkid has bagged 16 goals and seven assists – not bad a lad who started the season playing left back. He ‘s a tasty looking 6/1 to open the scoring at Wembley.

Aston Villa meanwhile will be hoping Robert Snodgrass can produce some magic. The Scottish winger has been directly involved in 21 goals this season and is 10/3 to score anytime.

With so much at stake it’ll be no surprise to say a low scoring game in front of what is set to be a mega crowd at Wembley. Under 1.5 goals looks a decent price at 2/1. While the draw is an attractive 9/4.

