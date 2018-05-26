Having established himself as a fundamental figure for Juventus for the best part of 12 years, reported Chelsea target Claudio Marchisio could be set to consider his options.

The 32-year-old stalwart has been a regular in the senior side since 2006, making almost 400 appearances for the Turin giants having initially come through the youth ranks.

He’s enjoyed quite the successful spell too having lifted seven Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia trophies amongst others.

However, as he’s slowly been relegated into a reserve option this season by coach Massimiliano Allegri, it has seemingly raised question marks over his future at Juventus.

A series of serious injuries haven’t helped him as he missed the early part of the campaign recovering from a knee injury sustained last season. In turn, for the most part, he found himself on the bench last year and at this stage of his career he’ll surely want to be involved more regularly.

According to Calciomercato, via talkSPORT, Chelsea have emerged as a potential destination for the veteran, although it’s added that Antonio Conte’s continued tenure could be a decisive factor in whether or not the Blues make a move for Marchisio.

The pair will know each other well of course after Conte’s stint in charge of Juventus, and so he’ll know exactly what the Italian international can offer with his experience, leadership and winning pedigree.

As noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport though, continued speculation is linking Maurizio Sarri as a replacement for Conte this summer, and so if that change was to materialise, it remains to be seen if Marchisio would still be a target for the former Napoli boss who may have his own targets in mind.