Gareth Bale fuels Manchester United transfer rumours with dig at Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane after Champions League final win

Posted by
Gareth Bale fuels Manchester United transfer rumours with dig at Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane after Champions League final win

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale majorly fuelled speculation over his future following transfer links with Manchester United when he spoke after tonight’s Champions League final.

The Wales international made it very clear in his post-match interview on BT Sport that he’s not happy to have started tonight’s big game on the bench and that he’d sit down and talk with his agent this summer.

MORE: Video: Gareth Bale scores instant Champions League final classic to make it Real Madrid 2-1 Liverpool

This follows the Manchester Evening News claiming United would watch Bale in tonight’s Champions League final, and he certainly did his bit to impress with two goals to deliver the trophy.

Bale has not been a regular for Real this season, and he took aim at manager Zinedine Zidane after tonight’s game as he’ll feel he made his point by coming off the bench and helping his club win the game.

This makes it three wins in a row in the final for Madrid, and four in the last five years, with Bale involved in all of them and also scoring in the win over Atletico Madrid in 2014.

gareth bale
Gareth Bale has hinted he’ll look to be leaving Real Madrid in the summer transfer window

One imagines many top clubs would be happy to take him off Los Blancos’ hands this summer.

‘Very disappointed not to start the game, felt like I deserved it. But it’s up to the manager to make those decisions,’ he told BT Sport.

‘I need to be playing week in, week out and that hasn’t happened this season. Obviously now i’ll have to sit down with my agent in the summer and take it from there.

‘I was disappointed not to start but you have to keep working til the end.’

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top