Lionel Messi keen to see €40m-rated Chelsea ace join him at Barcelona – report

Having completed a domestic double this past season, Barcelona look well equipped to sustain their success next year.

The Catalan giants coasted to the La Liga title and Copa del Rey, although they crashed out in the Champions League in disappointing fashion at the hands of Roma.

Nevertheless, given they conceded just 29 goals in 38 league games, the second best defensive record in the top flight, the defence is arguably not the first area of the squad that comes to mind in terms of what needs to be strengthened this summer.

As noted by BBC Sport, Barcelona lost Andres Iniesta this week to Vissel Kobe, and so arguably filling the void that he leaves behind should be considered a priority.

However, according to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, Lionel Messi has his sights set on another position as he’s said to have urged Barcelona to move for €40m-rated Chelsea left wing back Marcos Alonso.

It’s suggested that the Spaniard impressed Messi during the Champions League meeting between the two sides earlier this season, while his versatility is seen as a major strength too.

While it’s unclear as to whether such insightful information is accurate, what is certain is that the 27-year-old remains a fundamental part of Chelsea’s side.

Having made 46 appearances in all competitions this past season, scoring eight goals and providing four assists to go with his defensive work, it would lead to a potentially damaging hole in the Blues squad if he were to leave Stamford Bridge.

January signing Emerson Palmieri would likely be tipped for a prominent role if such a transfer did materialise, but Alonso has undoubtedly settled in and made that position his own over the last two campaigns.

Whether Messi and Barcelona can tempt him into returning to his homeland remains to be seen, with his arrival likely to predominantly add competition for the likes of Jordi Alba and Lucas Digne on the left flank.