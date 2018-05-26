Lionel Messi reportedly wants Barcelona to make a move for Juventus and Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic, with the club believing that €50M will be enough to seal his move to the Nou Camp.

Don Balon are stating that the Argentine superstar is eager for the club to bolster their midfield options, and that Messi has highlighted Pjanic as a player he wants to see the club make a move for.

The news outlet are also reporting that the Spanish giants are in the frame of mind that they’ll be able to land the midfielder should submit a €50M offer for him, a price that would be an absolute bargain for a player of his quality.

The Bosnia international has been very impressive since his move to Turin from fellow Italian side Roma in the summer of 2016.

In 185 games for the Old Lady, the talented 28-year-old has managed to bag 30 goals and 46 assists, a fantastic record for a central midfielder.

The player’s fantastic technique and ability on the ball, as well as his quality from set pieces, has made him one of the most feared central midfielders in the whole of Italy, and righty so.

If Barcelona do make a move for Pjanic, it’ll be interesting to see if €50M is in fact enough to pry the player away from the Italian giants.