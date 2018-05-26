Liverpool fans tipping one man to score Champions League final winner after Mohamed Salah’s injury

Liverpool fans seem to be almost entirely agreed on who’s going to score their winning goal in tonight’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

With Mohamed Salah subbed off due to injury, Reds supporters seem confident karma will come back to haunt their opponents after Sergio Ramos’ role in injuring their star player.

Adam Lallana was the man who replaced the Egyptian goal machine, and though he’s not exactly a prolific scorer, fans are confident that it’s now written in the stars for the former Southampton man to hurt Madrid.

That said, while Liverpool fans are surprisingly optimistic with the score at 0-0 and with their best player off, almost everyone else now believes it’s nailed on for Ramos to get the winning goal just to rub it in.

The Spain international is the ultimate footballing villain and his aggressive style of play makes him adored by Real fans and loathed by everyone else in equal measure…

Adam Lallana winner. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 26, 2018

Lallana to score the winner🔴 — Charlie🔴 (@charlie_e99) May 26, 2018

Desperately want a Lallana long shot that takes a huge deflection off Ramos in the 90th Minute as our winner — ~ (@LFCacrossdapond) May 26, 2018

Lallana scoring the winner here. Scenes 🤞 — WolfBite (@WolfBit93700249) May 26, 2018

Scenes if Lallana scores the winner — Mishi (@Mishiiiii_) May 26, 2018

Adam Lallana to score the winner!⚽️❤️ — k e r r y ✨ (@footbxllxddict_) May 26, 2018

Absolutely nailed on for a Sergio Ramos winner now. — Mark Brus (@mbrus88) May 26, 2018

Ramos is an absolute shithouse, 93rd minute winner from him absolutely nailed on — jack hosker (@jackhosker) May 26, 2018

This has got 93rd minute Ramos winner written all over it… — Dave Arrondelle (@davidarrondelle) May 26, 2018

This game has a 90th minute Sergio Ramos winner from a set piece sort of vibe about it… — Andy Gate (@GateAndrew) May 26, 2018