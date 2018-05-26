Liverpool fans tipping one man to score Champions League final winner after Mohamed Salah’s injury

Liverpool fans tipping one man to score Champions League final winner after Mohamed Salah's injury

Liverpool fans seem to be almost entirely agreed on who’s going to score their winning goal in tonight’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

With Mohamed Salah subbed off due to injury, Reds supporters seem confident karma will come back to haunt their opponents after Sergio Ramos’ role in injuring their star player.

MORE: Real Madrid star hailed a ‘class act’ for reaction to Mohamed Salah injury for Liverpool

Adam Lallana was the man who replaced the Egyptian goal machine, and though he’s not exactly a prolific scorer, fans are confident that it’s now written in the stars for the former Southampton man to hurt Madrid.

That said, while Liverpool fans are surprisingly optimistic with the score at 0-0 and with their best player off, almost everyone else now believes it’s nailed on for Ramos to get the winning goal just to rub it in.

The Spain international is the ultimate footballing villain and his aggressive style of play makes him adored by Real fans and loathed by everyone else in equal measure…

