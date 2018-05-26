Video: Steven Gerrard’s priceless reaction to being made to watch Gareth Bale’s goal vs Liverpool again and again

It’s not easy being a Liverpool fan tonight, and Steven Gerrard gave perhaps the best example of that on air for BT Sport.

The former Reds captain was on punditry duty alongside Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand as he watched his old side lose 3-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Unlike most Liverpool fans, who can go and drown their sorrows tonight, Gerrard was put through the torture of having to re-live the whole thing and keep it together for the television cameras.

A few Manchester United fans noticed it on Twitter and certainly enjoyed watching the former England man struggle to hide his despair, particularly as those around him gushed over that first Gareth Bale goal…

