Man United fans argue amongst each other over whether they should want Liverpool to beat Real Madrid

Liverpool and Manchester United are two of the biggest rivals in world football but, as they are both English, should they support each other in Europe?

To many, that might sound like a daft question, but it is a very relevant one ahead of tonight’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Indeed, lots of United fans have been discussing and arguing about this on Twitter in the build-up to the big game in Kiev.

As you might imagine, a large contingent of Red Devils fans want to see Liverpool lose – presumably so they don’t have to endure the inevitable gloating from their neighbours.

Furthermore, United fans still seem to have a lot of affection for Cristiano Ronaldo, even though he left Old Trafford for Real nearly nine full years ago.

However, there is a significant number of United supporters who are hoping to see Liverpool prevail as European champions this evening.

A Reds win would boost England’s UEFA coefficient after all, but is supporting your domestic rivals in Europe weird?

Which side of the fence are you on?

Man United fans want Liverpool to beat Real Madrid

This United ‘fan’ wants Liverpool to win the Champions League tomorrow… “It’s good for English football. Sometimes you have to put rivalries aside.” Get in the bin, mate. #mufc pic.twitter.com/7ZKCC0ic5B — United Xtra (@utdxtra) May 25, 2018

We are the uncultured Manchester united fans who are fans of Messi and support Liverpool against Madrid in the #UCLfinal today.Choke on that. — MJM (@TheMachira) May 26, 2018

I’m a Manchester united fan and I want Liverpool to win — Dominic Chinedu (@Donwanidon) May 26, 2018

CL final Liverpool even as a united fan I’m backing you!!! Please deliver — Chilando Machuta (@MachutaChilando) May 26, 2018

Man United fans want Liverpool to lose to Real Madrid

No genuine United fan would/should want to see Liverpool winning anything. ANYTHING AT ALL. Thats just the way it is and how it should be. — Sadikshya (@Sadikshya_) May 25, 2018

Just seen a ‘United fan’ say that they want Liverpool to win the Champions League tomorrow because ‘it’ll be good for English football.’ Get in the bin mate. — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) May 25, 2018

No genuine United fan wants Liverpool to win on Saturday. Come on now ? — Rachel Coburn (@rachel_coburn) May 25, 2018

any united fan saying they’re gonna support Liverpool in the final cos they’re an English team should die — Milan (@milanghelanii) May 24, 2018