With Luke Shaw failing to nail down the left-back spot for Man Utd this past season, it continues to lead to long-term question marks over the role for the Red Devils.

As the only real natural left-back in the squad, the 22-year-old would undoubtedly have been hoping to make a positive impression this year.

SEE MORE: Man Utd face transfer scrap with Juventus over €35m+ rated defensive ace

Instead, he was limited to just 19 appearances in all competitions, with The Guardian noting that reported issues between him and Jose Mourinho continued throughout the campaign.

The Portuguese tactician regularly opted to field Ashley Young in that position in what is an unnatural role for him having previously been an attacking winger. Nevertheless, to the credit of the stalwart, he did a commendable job filling in.

In order to maintain a strong balance on the flanks and compete with a solid backline and attacking full-backs on either side moving forward though, it’s surely an area that Man Utd will address.

Unfortunately for them, The Mirror report that Juventus ace Alex Sandro may not be an option with the CEO of the Turin giants, Beppe Marotta, hinting that contracts talks are expected between the two parties next week.

“We will meet next week with his representative and I think there’s a desire to extend the contract,” he is quoted as saying in the report.

The 27-year-old would bring plenty of positives with him if he were to move to Manchester, as he’s now racked up 114 appearances for Juventus since joining them in 2015.

That spell has brought him three Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia trophies and a run to the Champions League final. In turn, he has a wealth of experience and a winning pedigree. With United struggling to match Man City this past season and their failures in Europe after crashing out at the last-16 stage, they could certainly do with what Alex Sandro offers.