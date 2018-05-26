Manchester United have already completed transfer of £80m star to replace big name, claims surprise source

Manchester United have already wrapped up the transfer of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as they look to offload Paul Pogba, according to the brother of Marco Materazzi.

Matteo Materazzi, who is also the attorney of the former Inter Milan and Italy defender, has been quoted by Calciomercato as stating his belief that a move taking Milinkovic-Savic to Old Trafford is done.

‘Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in my opinion has already been sold for big money to a team, Manchester United,’ Materazzi said.

‘They are also waiting to sell Pogba, to make room to bring in the Serbian official.’

The 23-year-old has been strongly linked with United in recent times, with the Sun also suggesting an £80million deal was looking close to going through.

This seems a logical signing for the Red Devils given their needs in midfield, with Pogba also an understandable name to be in the firing line in Jose Mourinho’s squad.

The France international has not lived up to expectations at United with some inconsistent displays, and Mourinho isn’t exactly known to be the most patient man in football.

Milinkovic-Savic could be more suited to the way the Portuguese likes his teams to play, and fans should be excited if these deals are on the cards, even if some will no doubt be disappointed things couldn’t work out better with Pogba.