(Photos) Marcos Alonso drinks holiday cocktail while former Chelsea left-back poses with Willian and calls him: “Meu parceiro”

There was no place for Chelsea star Marcos Alonso in Spain’s World Cup squad this summer so he is now in holiday mode.

Alonso looked very relaxed on Friday as he shared a showy selfie of himself (above) sipping a cocktail surrounded by sun and sea.

But the man Alonso replaced at Stamford Bridge is going to Russia 2018.

Former Chelsea left-back Felipe Luis is part of the Brazil party.

Luis took a break from training on Friday to pose for a picture with Chelsea midfielder Willian.

Posting the photo to Instagram, Luis captioned the snap: “Meu parceiro”, which translated to ‘My partner’.

