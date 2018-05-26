Steven Gerrard sends message to Jurgen Klopp ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League date with Real Madrid

Steven Gerrard has sent a message to Jurgen Klopp, manager to manager.

The Liverpool legend has worked under Klopp as a coach at Liverpool this season but is leaving Anfield to embark on a management career of his own at Rangers.

Gerrard, who captained Liverpool to European glory in 2005, will always be a Red at heart though and will no doubt be feeling nervous just like any fan ahead of tonight’s Champions League final.

Liverpool take on defending champions Real Madrid in Kiev this evening.

Hours before kick-off, Gerrard took to Instagram where he wrote: “Good luck Gaffer”.

Gerrard accompanied those words with a picture of himself shaking hands with Klopp.

Earlier in the week Klopp delivered some positive team news.

As reported by LiverpoolFC.com, Klopp revealed that both James Milner and Emre Can were fit for selection after overcoming injury issues.

Liverpool will start the match as slight underdogs but know they have the attacking prowess to scare anyone, with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane on fire.

