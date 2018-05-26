(Video) Topless hooligan knocked out with one punch after picking on Liverpool fans in Kiev

Liverpool fans enjoying the buildup to tonight’s Champions League final were targeted by a topless hooligan on Friday.

The thug was seen picking on peaceful individuals near a fountain and punched one man several times in his head, before being shouted at by a man selling scarves.

Responding to the shout, the idiot approached the scarf-seller, who proceeded to lay him out flat with one punch… all without dropping a single half and half.

Thug in Kiev tries fighting random Reds – gets whats coming to him. ?penchu, Reddit pic.twitter.com/Vuiv44cy0P — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 26, 2018

This was not the first incident of Liverpool fans being targeted in Kiev this week.

One Reds supporter was left with a bloodied head after a group were ambushed at a restaurant on Thursday.