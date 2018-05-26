Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped a potential hint regarding his future with the Spanish giants following their 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final.

The Mirror are reporting that the Portuguese superstar has potentially hinted that he could be departing the club in the near future.

The news outlet are reporting that, as translated from BeIN Sport and Antena 3, Ronaldo stated “In the next few days I will give an answer to the fans that they are on my side, it was very nice to be in Madrid.”

He then also went on to add “In the next few days I will give an answer, now we have to enjoy the moment, the future of any player is not important, we have made history”, words that certainly won’t be music to the ears of Real Madrid fans.

Losing Ronaldo would be a massive blow for Real Madrid, as he is one of the only players in the world who most would considering as being irreplaceable.

The Portuguese international has been nothing short of sensational for Los Blancos this season, with Ronaldo bagging 44 goals in all competitions to help the club secure their third Champions League title ina a row.

Despite having stars like Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio in their squad, Ronaldo would leave an absolutely huge void in Madrid’s squad should he depart, something that may cost the club a lot of money to fill.

Whether Ronaldo’s leave the club this summer, it’s undoubted that he’ll do down as the best player in Real Madrid’s history, and one of the greatest to ever grace the pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu.