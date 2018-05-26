West Ham favourites to sign Barcelona ace after new boss is given at least £75m to spend

West Ham United are reportedly leading the race to sign Barcelona starlet Marlon.

The 22-year-old defender is currently on a two-year loan at Nice, but his long-term future could lie in the Premier League.

The Hammers are the favourites to sign Marlon, according to Mundo Deportivo, with Leicester City also interested.

It is unclear how much Barca would demand for Marlon but West Ham are not short of money.

The London Evening Standard reported earlier this week than new manager Manuel Pellegrini (pictured above)’s transfer budget will be at least £75m as he looks to build a squad capable of improving on West Ham’s 13th place finish.

Centre back Marlon has impressed during his first season with Nice.

The former Brazil youth international started 22 Ligue 1 games.

West Ham need to improve their backline after conceding 68 times in the Premier League this season – the joint-worst record in the English top flight along with Stoke City, who were relegated.