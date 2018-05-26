Former World Cup star begins management journey at West Ham

With dreams of becoming a manager, Stephen Appiah has been spending time at West Ham to learn from various members of staff about how to make coaching a success.

Manuel Pellegrini has just been named the new Hammers manager, replacing David Moyes, and is the kind of big name Appiah could certainly stand a lot to learn from.

The former Ghana international is regarded as one of his country’s finest ever players, playing a big role for them at appearances in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

Appiah hung up his boots six years ago and is now looking to go into management and fulfil his dream of taking charge of the Black Stars.

As an ambassador of Betway Ghana, the 37-year-old was invited to spend a week around the West Ham training ground to see what he can pick up from a club with lofty ambitions, who are currently a tempting 33/1 in the football betting to break into the top four next season.

Appiah got a detailed look at the West Ham set-up at senior and academy level, speaking to big names like Mark Noble, Patrice Evra and Joe Hart, as well as several members of the coaching and medical team.

Watch the series of videos below to see how he got on as he looks to embark on a career in management: