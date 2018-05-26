Who is Dua Lipa? Profile and hot photos of British singer and model who is set to treat Real Madrid and Liverpool fans to Champions League final show

Football’s European showpiece event is nearly upon us.

The stage is set for Real Madrid and Liverpool to contest in the Champions League final looking to be crowned the kings of Europe.

Zinedine Zidane is yet to be lose a Champions League knockout tie since he took charge at the Santiago Bernabeu and are aiming for an incredible three titles in a row.

The Reds will be contesting in their first Champions League final for over a decade and will be hoping they can stop Los Blancos from a claiming a third successive European crown.

Before that, football fans across the globe will be treated to pop sensation Dua Lipa performing in the Champions League opening ceremony.

Who is Dua Lipa?

Dua Lipa is singer-songwriter, 22, and has been uploading music to Youtube since she was 14-years-old.

Lipa had a wonderful 2017 in the music charts after releasing her solo album, New Rules.

The London native was born to Albanian parents from Kosovo who immigrated in the 1990’s.

She won two awards for British Breakthrough Artist and British Female Solo Artist at the Brit Awards earlier this year.

New Rules topped the UK’s streaming charts on Spotify as she was the UK’s most-streamed female artists of 2017, according to the Metro.

According to UEFA, Lipa is the youngest ever female solo artist to reach a billion YouTube views, which is a remarkable achievement.

She is looking forward to performing in front of millions of people across the globe ahead of kick-off.

As per UEFA, she said: “I was honoured to be asked by UEFA and Pepsi to perform at the UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony – it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,

“I can’t wait to get in front of the fans and be part of such an exciting event – I’m planning to put on an unforgettable show!”

According to Capital FM, Lipa also had a brief career as a model also, but said she never pursued that career due her size.

However, here are some stunning pictures of the singer to treat you ahead of kick-off.