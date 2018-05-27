Barcelona are eyeing up a deal for Sevilla and France defender Clement Lenglet, with the club hoping to land a deal for the player sometime in the coming days.

Don Balon are reporting that the club are confident that Lenglet will swap the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for the Nou Camp in the summer, and that they are looking to secure a deal for the player at sometime during the next week.

MORE: Lionel Messi gives Barcelona green light to make €50M swoop for alternative to Antoine Griezmann

The news outlet are also stating that Lenglet will be brought in to be back-up for both Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti, and that this kind of signing is one the club have wanted for a while now.

Despite being just 22 years of age, Lenglet has already managed to establish himself as a key part of Sevilla’s side.

The youngster managed to clock up 35 appearances for the Andalusian side this campaign, helping the club secure a seventh-placed finish and Europa League football for next season.

The defender’s calmness on the ball and physical presence should see him fit in Barcelona’s team without too much trouble should he secure a move to the Blaugrana.