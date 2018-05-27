History doesn’t favour England as they face travel nightmare in Russia

England will be out to make an impression at the World Cup in Russia this summer, but they could face a real concern with the amount of travelling that they’ll have to do.

Gareth Southgate and his men will face Tunisia, Panama and Belgium in Group G, with the expectation that they’ll at the very least make it to the last-16 stage.

Their planning has left a lot to be desired though, as after opting to base themselves in the northern town of Repino, they’ve given themselves a whopping travelling schedule.

Having decided on their base prior to December’s draw, they’ll now have to travel 6,542km around Russia in the group stage alone.

As a marker of the width of the spectrum, Colombia will travel just 1,226km for their three group games, as clearly they planned their travel routes a little better.

England are 16/1 in the latest World Cup betting odds to win the World Cup, but based on statistics taken from the tournament four years ago in Brazil, they’ll have to prove that the figures suggesting more travelling leads to more problems won’t apply to them this summer.

Looking at the numbers from Brazil, just five of the 13 squads (38 percent) that travelled further than the average advanced beyond the group stage.

On the other side of that, 11 of the 19 teams (58 percent) that travelled below the average distance, reached the last 16 of the tournament and that included winners Germany and losing finalists Argentina.

On paper, England have the quality to make it through the group ahead of Panama and Tunisia who are expected to struggle to progress.

However, both those sides will travel significantly lesser distances than England. In Brazil, seven of the eight sides that travelled the shortest distance in the group stage progressed to the last 16. In turn, that could give the likes of Tunisia and Panama inspiration to make the most of their potential advantage.

Argentina, Portugal and France have planned well to avoid such long treks of their own around Russia this summer in the early stages of the tournament, but for England, they’ll have to do it the hard way it seems.

The teams that should fare well:

Colombia 40/1 : 1226 km round trip, the shortest in the group stage.

Argentina 10/1 : 2056 km round trip, the second-shortest in the group stage.

Portugal 25/1 : 3746 km round trip, the eighth-shortest in the group stage.

The teams that could struggle:

Egypt 200/1 : 9102 km round trip, the longest in the group stage.

Brazil 9/2 : 7388 km round trip, the fifth-longest in the group stage.

England 16/1 : 6690 km round trip, the 11th-longest in the group stage.