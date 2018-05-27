Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has issued a heartfelt apology to fans following his shocking performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Karius’s played an an abysmal game against Los Blancos this weekend, with the German being heavily at fault for two of Real’s three goals, as the Spanish giants claimed their 13th Champions League title.

A lot of fans have slated Karius since, with some putting him directly at fault for Jurgen Klopp’s side’s failure to lift their sixth European title in Kiev on Saturday.

Following the match, Karius took to Twitter to apologies to fans for his performance, and to give his thanks to the Reds fans who made the effort to travel to Ukraine to support the club in their biggest match in years.

Here are the tweets from Karius following his performance against Zinedine Zidane’s side. Despite his performance, it makes you feel a little sorry for the German, and we certainly wish the shot-stopper all the best with his Reds career going forward.

Haven’t really slept until now… the scenes are still running through my head again and again… I'm infinitely sorry to my teammates, for you fans, and for all the staff. I know that I messed it up with the two mistakes and let you all down… pic.twitter.com/w9GixPiQDC — Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) May 27, 2018

…As I said I'd just like to turn back the time but that's not possible. It's even worse as we all felt that we could have beaten Real Madrid and we were in the game for a long time… — Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) May 27, 2018