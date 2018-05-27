“I’m infinitely sorry” – Liverpool star issues heartfelt apology to fans for Champions League final performance

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has issued a heartfelt apology to fans following his shocking performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League final. 

Karius’s played an an abysmal game against Los Blancos this weekend, with the German being heavily at fault for two of Real’s three goals, as the Spanish giants claimed their 13th Champions League title.

A lot of fans have slated Karius since, with some putting him directly at fault for Jurgen Klopp’s side’s failure to lift their sixth European title in Kiev on Saturday.

Following the match, Karius took to Twitter to apologies to fans for his performance, and to give his thanks to the Reds fans who made the effort to travel to Ukraine to support the club in their biggest match in years.

Here are the tweets from Karius following his performance against Zinedine Zidane’s side. Despite his performance, it makes you feel a little sorry for the German, and we certainly wish the shot-stopper all the best with his Reds career going forward.

