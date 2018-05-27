‘It was disgusting’ – Liverpool players blasted for what they did after Karius horror show

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius experienced the worst night of his career thus far on Saturday after his costly blunders against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

After gifting the defending champions the opener as he went to throw the ball out only for Karim Benzema to divert it into the back of the net in a bizarre incident, Karius then allowed a tame long-range effort from Gareth Bale to slip through his hands to give Madrid a 3-1 lead.

There was no comeback from the Reds this time around as the German shot-stopper looked a very relieved man when Sadio Mane had initially equalised before Bale stepped up with a sensational overhead kick to restore Madrid’s lead as Liverpool then saw their goalkeeper commit another poor mistake.

Naturally, he was in tears after the full-time whistle, crying uncontrollably as it dawned on him that he had effectively cost Liverpool their shot at European glory in Kiev.

To his credit, he went over to the Liverpool end of the stadium and held his hands up to apologise to the thousands of travelling supporters, but as noted in the tweets below, many onlookers were far from impressed with the fact that not a single Liverpool player was in sight to help their grief-stricken teammate immediately after the full-time whistle had sounded.

It really is surprising in truth as although they were all undoubtedly disappointed with what had transpired and perhaps showed their support in the dressing room, it was a poor move that not a single teammate was out there with Karius on the pitch to help him in a crushing moment.

The German ace will now have to display real character to bounce back from this, but it looks like his teammates are receiving a lot of stick to take some of the spotlight away from him…

