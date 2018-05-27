Juventus linked with shock raid on AC Milan for influential figure

Despite securing their seventh consecutive Serie A title this past season, Juventus are reportedly still considering ways to strengthen Massimiliano Allegri’s squad this summer.

The Turin giants continue to dominate domestically, although they did fall short in the Champions League again this season which has been an ongoing theme during Allegri’s tenure.

In turn, there is still room for improvement, but whether or not they can raid AC Milan for one of their best players remains to be seen as Calciomercato claim that they’ve set their sights on defensive ace Alessio Romagnoli.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the top defenders in Italy, pairing defensive solidity with technical quality to build from the back and look a composed figure in the heart of the Milan backline as well as with Italy.

As he continues to gain experience and mature, he’ll likely only improve further, and so it’s no surprise that he’s being linked with other clubs looking to strengthen in that department.

As per Calciomercato, the Rossoneri’s troubles with UEFA this past week could lead to a ‘sacrifice’ being made, but supporters will undoubtedly be hoping that it isn’t one of their best young players who faces the axe.

Club stalwarts Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli aren’t getting any younger at 33 and 37 respectively, although Juventus do have youngsters of their own coming through in Daniele Rugani and Mattia Caldara which would suggest that they don’t need to do too much more just yet.

In turn, it remains to be seen if talk intensifies over the summer, but financial troubles or not after they allegedly breached FFP regulations, as per UEFA, Milan will surely be desperate to do all they can to avoid a scenario in which Romagnoli is the player that leaves the San Siro this summer.