Lionel Messi has given his approval for Barcelona to make a move for talented Ajax youngster Justin Kluivert if they fail to land a deal to bring Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann to the Camp Nou.

Don Balon are stating that the Argentine superstar is happy for the club to make a move for Kluivert, and that the player’s father, Patrick Kluivert, is eager for his son to make a move to the Spanish giants.

The news outlet are further stating that should the club be turned down by Griezmann, then Barca will make a €50M move for Kluivert, a bargain price for a player of his quality.

Since breaking into the scene for Ajax during the 2016/17 season, Kluivert has managed to establish himself as one of the brightest young forwards in the whole of Europe.

In 30 league games for the Dutch giants this season, the 19-year-old managed to clock up a total of 10 goals and five assists, meaning that he directly contributed to a goal every two games, a fantastic record for a player who’s still a teenager.

If Griezmann does end up rejecting Barcelona, it may not be all doom and gloom for the Spanish giants if it means they manage to bring Kluivert to the Nou Camp.