Man Utd linked with shock move for Man City misfit to fill potential void

Given his struggles in recent seasons, the last thing that many would have expected is for a Man City misfit to be linked with a move to Man Utd.

Joe Hart failed to earn the trust of Pep Guardiola when the Spaniard arrived at the Etihad two years ago, and in turn, he has been sent out on back-to-back loan deals with Torino and West Ham United.

Having failed to fully convince at either club, the 31-year-old finds himself in a tough spot this summer as after missing out on the England squad for the World Cup, it seems highly unlikely that Guardiola is going to have a sudden change of heart and introduce him back into the fold at City.

With that in mind, it has resulted in a shock link being made with a move to Man Utd, as per The Sun, as it’s claimed that Jose Mourinho could be forced into identifying a replacement for Sergio Romero to act as his second choice goalkeeper behind David De Gea.

That partly makes the move understandably as while Hart would potentially do his part to keep the Spaniard on his toes, he may not be entirely against the idea of being a back-up option at a top club that gives him a chance of winning silverware next season.

It’s questionable though as to whether the England international is the best option to fill that role given his track record of failing to eradicate costly errors out of his game throughout his career, and so time will tell if Mourinho is genuinely willing to give him a major opportunity next season.

Another option could be Sam Johnstone who will return from his loan spell at Aston Villa after they failed to secure promotion to the Premier League on Saturday. However, whether or not the 25-year-old would be willing to go from a regular starter to a back-up option is debatable too.