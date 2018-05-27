Photos: GORGEOUS Georgina Rodriguez celebrates with Cristiano Ronaldo after Real Madrid’s Champions League TRIUMPH

It was quite the night for Cristiano Ronaldo in Kiev on Saturday as the Real Madrid superstar won his fifth Champions League winners medal.

Los Blancos secured a 3-1 win over Liverpool to also create history as they won their third consecutive European crown, and their fourth in five years in a staggering run of success.

Although he didn’t get on the scoresheet, Ronaldo has been crucial in their run in getting to the final, and so the 33-year-old will be delighted to have played such a significant part in their success again as they continue to rule on the European stage.

The celebrations were in full flow after the full-time whistle on the pitch, and the Portuguese international’s beautiful partner Georgina Rodriguez made her way down to join too, as seen in the images below.

Kitted out in her Madrid top, she’s seemingly getting used to these scenes after also being spotted in Cardiff last year after the victory over Juventus. However, based on Ronaldo’s questionable comments over his future after the game, it remains to be seen how long the pair remain in the Spanish capital for.

For now though, Ronaldo’s better half will have stolen some headlines as she looked like she was loving the celebrations in Kiev…

