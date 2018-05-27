It hasn’t been easy for Anthony Martial this past season, but reports claim that Man Utd are keen on agreeing on new terms this summer.

The 22-year-old made a superb initial impact after joining the Red Devils from Monaco in 2015 with 17 goals in his debut campaign, but this past season he has struggled to establish himself in Jose Mourinho’s starting line-up.

Although he did bag 11 goals and nine assists in 45 appearances in all competitions, a significant portion of those outings came from off the bench and naturally, that will be a disappointment for the Man Utd star as he also missed out on the France squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

In turn, that’s more than enough to raise question marks over his future at United unless he is given a more prominent role. According to The Sun, it’s claimed that talks are underway over a potential new contract, although it remains to be seen what the motives of such a move are as it’s hinted that concerns over his valuation could be in play.

Given the lack of faith shown in him by Mourinho this past season, it has to be questioned as to whether the Portuguese tactician genuinely sees Martial as an important part of his plans moving forward.

If he doesn’t, then getting him to sign a long-term contract is still sensible business from the club’s perspective, as it will safeguard their investment by putting them in a stronger position to demand more for Martial in the event that he leaves.

With that in mind, regardless of whether or not Martial is set for a bigger role next season, the new contract would be a logical move from Man Utd. Time will tell if the Frenchman sticks around to fulfil his agreement or does indeed move on with the Manchester Evening News claiming that Tottenham have been paired with an interest.