Off the back of winning a domestic double this past season, coupled with the prestige and history of the club, it’s easy to see why Barcelona might be an attractive destination.

The Catalan giants enjoyed a successful first season under Ernesto Valverde, and so the Spanish tactician could arguably be well advised to avoid upsetting the balance in his squad by simply making minor tweaks if necessary this summer.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Angel Di Maria, Christian Eriksen and David Alaba are all reportedly testing the waters and keen to leave the door open to a potential move to the Nou Camp this summer.

All three would bring plenty of respective qualities, from Di Maria’s winning pedigree to Eriksen’s creative class and Alaba’s defensive versatility. Should Barcelona opt to sign any of them, they would undoubtedly be strengthening Valverde’s squad and putting them in a better position to win more trophies.

Nevertheless, it’s one thing claiming that these players are eager to move to Barcelona if an opportunity arises, as per Mundo Deportivo, and another that the club are genuinely interested and will make a legitimate move to sign them.

In turn, it’s questionable as to how much weight should be given to the claims, albeit, particularly in the case of Alaba and Barcelona’s lack of quality depth in defence, the Austrian international would perhaps be the most sensible addition to help solidify their backline.

As noted by Sport, Barca have previously been paired with an interest in the Bayern ace, while The Sun note that links between the La Liga champions and Eriksen have also previously existed.

Whether or not these transfers edge closer to materialising this summer remains to be seen, but that will surely only come after the hierarchy have fully assessed the campaign and analysed what is needed for next year.