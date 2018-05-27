(Video) Liverpool fans loving Jurgen Klopp as he enjoys brilliant sing-along after Champions League heartbreak

Posted by
(Video) Liverpool fans loving Jurgen Klopp as he enjoys brilliant sing-along after Champions League heartbreak

It would have been a desperately disappointing night for all connected with Liverpool on Saturday after their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Ultimately, the Reds were undone after the setback of seeing Mohamed Salah go off injured in the first half before two costly blunders from goalkeeper Loris Karius helped Madrid on their way to a 3-1 win.

SEE MORE: Sergio Ramos sends Mohamed Salah message after Champions League heartbreak

Naturally, the players, the coaching staff including Jurgen Klopp and supporters cut dejected figures after the full-time whistle as they fell agonisingly short of achieving their European dreams of winning a sixth European Cup for the club.

However, they can ill-afford to be brought down by the disappointment for too long as they’ll dust themselves down this summer and go again hoping to do better next season.

That’s particularly relevant given that there is so much to be positive about under Klopp following the influence he has had since he arrived, especially this season as Liverpool have looked a genuine threat in Europe while also securing another top-four finish in the Premier League.

In turn, after this video went viral from Anfield HQ’s Oliver Bond on Twitter, with Klopp joining supporters in a brilliant sing-along as they looked to get over their Champions League blues, the reaction was very positive from LFC fans as they clearly think a lot of their current manager…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top