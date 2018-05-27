What Loris Karius said after Liverpool nightmare in Champions League final

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius will want to forget about his Champions League final performance as soon as possible after two major blunders cost his side.

The German shot-stopper has established himself as Jurgen Klopp’s first choice between the posts this season, starting 16 consecutive Premier League games to end the campaign while featuring throughout their impressive run in Europe.

In turn, the last thing that was expected was for him to drop two huge clangers against Real Madrid in Kiev in the final, but unfortunately for the Liverpool star, that’s exactly what transpired.

After his mistake in throwing the ball out only for Karim Benzema to divert it into the back of the net in a bizarre sequence of events, Karius was unable to hold on to a long-range effort from Bale which slipped through his hands and into the goal late on.

Those came either side of a stunning overhead kick from the Welshman, but they were certainly costly errors as the latter in particular ended the game as a contest with Liverpool pushing for another equaliser to rescue their hopes of winning another European title.

As expected, Karius sounded crushed by his inability to carry out his job effectively.

“I don’t feel anything right now,” Karius told talkSPORT after the game, as noted by the Metro. ‘Today I lost my team the game and I feel sorry for everyone. I’m sorry for everyone – from the team, from the whole club – that the mistakes cost dearly. If I could go back in time, I would. I feel sorry for my team. I know I let them down today.

“It’s very hard right now but that’s the life of a goalkeeper. You have to get your head up again. These goals cost us the title, basically. There’s not much I had to say. Of course everyone tried to cheer me up – but there was just silence everywhere because everyone was really disappointed.”

It will now be a massive test of character for the 24-year-old to bounce back from what will be one of the worst nights of his professional career.

He’ll undoubtedly need the support of his teammates and manager moving forward, but to produce such blunders on such a a massive stage, question marks will surely have to be raised over whether or not he’ll remain as Liverpool’s No.1 next season.

Whether you’re a Reds fan or not, it’s difficult not to feel for the stricken Liverpool goalkeeper…