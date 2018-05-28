AC Milan keen to secure crucial contract extension to fend off Juventus

Having established himself as a fundamental figure in the AC Milan side, reports claim that the club are eager to secure Alessio Romagnoli’s long-term future.

The 23-year-old joined the Rossoneri in 2015, and has since gone on to make 111 appearances while forming a pivotal part of the backline alongside Leonardo Bonucci this past season.

With the defensive foundations in place for success, Milan will likely be keen to ensure that they keep that defensive duo in place for the foreseeable future.

As reported by Calciomercato, they hope to do that by extending Romagnoli’s contract to 2023, increasing his wage to €3.5m-a-season, as it comes at a time when Juventus are being linked with a swoop for the Italian international.

Given Massimiliano Allegri has countless options at his disposal already, it’s questionable as to whether another defender is necessary for the Turin giants. Nevertheless, with club stalwarts Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli continuing to edge towards the end of their careers at 33 and 37 respectively, long-term replacements may well be needed sooner rather than later.

Juve will aim for their eighth consecutive Serie A title next season, while Milan will hope to continue to make progress after qualifying for the Europa League again. In order to do that, Romagnoli will be seen as a key part of their progression.

Offering defensive solidity with technical quality on the ball to build out from the back, the former Roma starlet undoubtedly made a strong case to be considered one of the best centre-halves in Italy with his performances last season. Time will tell if he continues to improve and mature under the stewardship of Gennaro Gattuso or Allegri though moving forward.