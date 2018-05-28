Arsenal fans have a new nickname for their club as Gunners edge closer to £66million double transfer

A few Arsenal fans are dubbing their club Sven Mislintat FC as the Gunners reportedly work on a £66million double deal for two Bundesliga stars.

According to BBC Sport, Arsenal are closing in on the £16m signing of Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, with Mislintat’s role in transfers discussed.

It seems clear Mislintat rates Sokratis highly from his time working at Dortmund, as he now looks set to bring him to Arsenal to strengthen a position of weakness at the club.

On top of that, Arsenal are also set to bid £50m for RB Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg in the coming days as they work on another big-name transfer coming in in the near future, according to Expressen, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

It’s easy to see Mislintat’s influence in both deals as he seems to know German football well, with two of the club’s January signings in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan also two former Dortmund players.

Sokratis and Forsberg could make Arsenal much more of a force to be reckoned with next season as they look to get back into the top four under new manager Unai Emery.

Fans are excited about Mislintat’s influence as well, however, as they respond to his dealings on Twitter…

It’s really Sven Mislintat FC — Senyó (@Twin_Senyo) May 28, 2018

If Mislintat wants to turn Arsenal to Dortmund old Boys FC, I have no problem with that at all. Just get me Dembele on loan. — Python Dancer (@K_Sturna) May 28, 2018

It really is Sven Mislintat FC — Ben Smith (@bensmithh16) May 28, 2018

Mislintat FC. — WG (@GrantAFC80) May 25, 2018

Either Mislintat is a genius or super lazy by just bringing the players he bought at Dortmund. — Unai Emery FC (@Arsenal490304) May 28, 2018

