Welcome to Arsenal: Unai Emery already facing £50m transfer blow over player to instrumental to his plans

How long before Unai Emery regrets taking the Arsenal job? A couple of recent reports sum up the shambles of a set-up he may be having to work with.

While Gooners were quick to blame Arsene Wenger for the club’s struggles in recent times, one can only imagine how hard it is working in these conditions, especially in regard to transfers.

Emery was recently named as Wenger’s successor at the Emirates Stadium, following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

Interestingly, the Spaniard’s impressive interview was detailed in a report by the Sun, which also mentioned his apparent fondness of building the team around midfielder Aaron Ramsey and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to football.london, Emery may already face losing one of those as Ramsey is set a £50million asking price due to his contract situation.

This would be an early blow for the new manager, with the Welshman undoubtedly a fine player and one who could improve in a system built to suit his qualities.

Ramsey has just a year to run on his current deal and football.london state he will be sold if he doesn’t sign a new one and that £50m could be brought in from his sale to target a new midfielder.

However, you can’t argue this is a far from ideal start for Emery at his new club and one that will have Arsenal fans fuming at the level of incompetence of those at the top once again.