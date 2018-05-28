Celebrity Liverpool fan offers to fight Sergio Ramos in charity boxing match after calling Real Madrid star a “coward”

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is certainly not a popular man on the red half of Merseyside after the Champions League final at the weekend.

The Spanish giants ran out 3-1 winners in Kiev to claim their third consecutive European triumph, but their defensive leader caused fury amongst the Liverpool supporters during the game.

While footage captured him in a clash with Loris Karius in the first half of the final too, it was the incident that led to Mohamed Salah being forced off in tears that irked most supporters in particular.

As seen in the video below, it appeared as though the Reds winger got his arm stuck under the weight of Ramos who seemingly had him pinned inside and unable to wrestle free. In turn, the injury led to him having to be substituted after just 30 minutes.

Mohamed Salah’s Champions League final is over ? The Egyptian leaves the pitch in tears after suffering a shoulder injury… pic.twitter.com/zhOx8rtLse — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018

In turn, as noted by The Mirror, that has led to a petition receiving 300,000-plus signatures calling for Ramos to face punishment for the incident.

However, celebrity Liverpool fan, Mark Moraghan, of Brookside, Dream Team and Coronation Street fame amongst others, wanted to take it a step further.

As seen in the images of his tweets below, which have since been deleted by the actor, he was desperate to call out Ramos for a charity boxing match as his fury spilled over. In addition, he was keen to label the Spaniard a “coward” and while ignoring insults he was receiving himself, he even tweeted boxing promoter Eddie Hearn to help get the fight organised.

Given Ramos is probably busy in Madrid somewhere counting his Champions League winner medals, we’re not going to hold our breath over him accepting this scrap with Moraghan. Nevertheless, we can’t fault his passion as much like many other Liverpool fans, he was left livid.