Chelsea handed boost to hopes of delivering dream £52million transfer for their new manager

Chelsea look to have been handed a boost in a potential transfer battle with Manchester City for the signing of Napoli midfielder Jorginho this summer.

According to the Daily Mirror, City have just seen a £39million bid rejected for Jorginho, with Napoli holding out for £52m for the Brazilian-born Italy international.

This surely gives Chelsea a chance to move ahead of City in the running if they come closer to meeting the Serie A club’s asking price.

The Mirror suggests Jorginho could be a target for Maurizio Sarri if he replaces Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager, with the 26-year-old a key player for him at Napoli.

Chelsea certainly look in dire need of strengthening in midfield after some questionable decisions in that position in recent times.

Selling Nemanja Matic to Manchester United last summer looks a big mistake, while it was made even worse by bringing in flops like Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater as replacements.

Jorginho would be a considerable upgrade, so Chelsea fans will hope to see their club pounce as City currently struggle to meet Napoli’s demands for the player.

The prospect of Sarri and Jorginho linking up at Stamford Bridge certainly looks a big improvement on the poor football seen from the Blues this season as they missed out on an all-important top four spot.