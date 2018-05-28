Cristiano Ronaldo drops another major hint over Real Madrid future, conflict with exit talk

After causing quite the stir with his comments immediately after Real Madrid’s Champions League triumph on Saturday night, Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped another hint over his future.

The 33-year-old made it five Champions League trophies in a glittering career as he played his part in the 3-1 win over Liverpool in the final in Kiev at the weekend.

However, speaking to reporters after the game and then again in the mixed zone, as seen in the video below, the Portuguese superstar raised real doubts over his future at the Bernabeu by insisting that he would make a statement in the next week or so on his future.

“I’ll talk in a week.” Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will make an announcement soon regarding his Real Madrid future following his side’s third-straight Champions League victory. ? pic.twitter.com/ynb8bzDFyS — Goal UK (@GoalUK) May 27, 2018

Given Ronaldo has just scored 44 goals and provided eight assists in 44 appearances in all competitions this season to continue to prove that he is a fundamental part of Madrid’s pursuit of success, it would be a shock to see him leave.

In turn, he has seemingly contradicted what he said on Saturday night, with Marca reporting on what he told supporters during the celebrations back in Madrid on Sunday.

“Thank you for being here this afternoon, we made history thanks to you who always supported us, it’s a happy moment and we are very happy and Hala Madrid!

“Thank you … and until next year”.

That would suggest that Ronaldo doesn’t have any intention of leaving and will return next season, although perhaps it was merely a statement to avoid taking the shine off the achievement of winning three consecutive European cups and making history as he noted in the video above that perhaps his timing was questionable.

Time will tell whether or not he stays beyond this summer, but Real Madrid as a club and its supporters will surely be desperate to see their talisman continue as he bounced back from a slow start to this past season to prove that he still has plenty left in the tank.