Manchester United fans are all telling Liverpool fans the same thing about the Fabinho transfer

Posted by
Manchester United fans are all telling Liverpool fans the same thing about the Fabinho transfer

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Monaco midfielder Fabinho, but Manchester United fans are all making the same point about the deal.

BBC Sport suggest the Reds are set to sign Fabinho for around £40million, with the Brazilian impressing during his time in Ligue 1.

MORE: Liverpool launch £43million bid to beat Manchester United to want-away star

However, as many United fans are now pointing out, the 24-year-old isn’t actually in Brazil’s World Cup squad this summer.

You know who is though? Fred. Yes, a player they haven’t actually signed yet.

Shakthar Donetsk's Fred
Fred has been strongly linked with Manchester United
Fabinho
Liverpool look set to sign Fabinho from Monaco

The Daily Mirror have strongly linked the Shakhtar Donetsk ace with a move to United this summer, and their fans are already treating it as a done deal as they attempt to use that to get one over rivals Liverpool.

Still, Fabinho has proven himself at a higher level due to playing in France instead of Ukraine, and Gianluca Di Marzio suggested earlier this season that United were interested in him too.

Do United fans really have anything to be gloating about here? And will these tweets look incredibly silly if the rumoured Fred deal were to fall through?

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top