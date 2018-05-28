Fabinho Liverpool transfer has fans convinced this LFC star’s career is over

With the Fabinho Liverpool transfer done very quickly this evening, fans are understandably excited about the look of their midfield next season.

The Reds have announced tonight that the Brazil international has joined them from Monaco, while a deal for Naby Keita to join from RB Leipzig has also already been in place since last summer, as reported by BBC Sport.

This looks a major upgrade for Liverpool in a problem position, with their midfield three of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum outplayed by the craftier Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Fabinho and Keita should add more top level creativity to Jurgen Klopp’s midfield three, and fans already seem to have decided that Henderson’s career is surely over with this signing.

It does look a big challenge for the club captain to continue as first choice with so much quality competition on the books at Anfield now, with Milner versatile enough to surely keep a key role in the team, while Wijnaldum hadn’t really been first choice anyway but played the final due to the absence of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to injury, while Emre Can was also only fit enough to start on the bench.

So signs do point towards bad news for Henderson, and these fans seem to know it…

Henderson isn't starting over Fabinho nor Keita nor Fekir (if we sign him). Get the armband to Big Virgil. — El Capitán (@mshoq1089) May 28, 2018

Can't help but feel Henderson's career is officially over at Liverpool. Didn't have a bad season but his football brain is so negative — Ethan Murphy (@EthanMurphy_) May 28, 2018

Henderson’s career is over btw — Joseph (@escobund) May 28, 2018

Regarding Fabinho: 1) Henderson’s career is done at LFC.

2) He’s a proper midfielder.

3) We found the brazilian for Bobby.

4) Virgil will become our captain.

5) We are finally investing in midfield. Happy days. — Jon Dina (@_Jonardi) May 28, 2018

Bye bye Henderson — Nathan H (@NathanJH17) May 28, 2018