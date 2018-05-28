Liverpool have completed the signing of Monaco midfielder Fabinho this evening to mark their first piece of business of this summer’s transfer window.

The Brazil international looks a superb addition to Jurgen Klopp’s defeated Champions League finalists, marking a major upgrade on the likes of Jordan Henderson in the middle of the park.

MORE: Done deal: Liverpool announce £39million star as first signing of the summer transfer window

As well as that, Fabinho WAG Rebeca Tavares should also be a great addition to the Premier League list of glamorous wives and girlfriends, as evidenced by some of the sexy snaps on her Instagram page.

From Fabinho's wife on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/KnQPkl1Ejr — net spend boy (@LFCTikiTaka) May 28, 2018

Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Loris Karius are also among the Liverpool players to boast some of the hottest WAGs in the English top flight right now, and Fabinho could well be up there too as we introduce his wife Rebeca Tavares.

Take a look at our picture gallery below for the best shots of Fabinho’s WAG that we hope will be in attendance at a fair few games at Anfield next season!

Dia maravilhoso ?? A post shared by Rebeca Tavares (@rebecas.tavares) on Sep 8, 2016 at 8:14am PDT