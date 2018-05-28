Manchester United and Chelsea must fork out £200m transfer fee for unsettled star

Manchester United and Chelsea will reportedly have to pay Real Madrid £200million for the transfer of Champions League final hero Gareth Bale this summer.

According to the Daily Star, the Wales international’s desire to leave has only prompted Real to slap this huge price tag on his head amid rumoured interest from the Premier League.

MORE: Gareth Bale fuels Man Utd transfer rumours with dig at Zinedine Zidane after Champions League final win

The Daily Express have linked both United and Chelsea with Bale, though they claimed he’d only cost £80m, so it remains to be seen if some kind of agreement in the middle can be struck.

This follows the 28-year-old making it very clear he would be considering his future this summer after admitting his frustration at not starting in the Champions League final win over Liverpool.

"I need to be playing week-in-week-out…that hasn't happened this season." ??? Gareth Bale speaks to @DesKellyBTS about his Real Madrid future… pic.twitter.com/cbcDC6Otvh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018

Bale came off the bench to score twice – including a stunning overhead kick – and play a huge part in delivering Madrid their third final victory in a row.

There’s no question an attacking player of his calibre is wasted as a squad player and he’d surely have something to offer at most top clubs around Europe, particularly in England.

Bale shone at Tottenham earlier in his career, though £200m seems a steep price tag to pay for someone of his age and recent injury record.