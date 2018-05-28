Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has told the club to raise a total of €135M through the sales of a number of Blaugrana stars.

Don Balon are stating that the Argentina ace wants a number of Barca stars out of the club in the summer, and that these stars are Andre Gomes, Rafinha, Paco Alcacer, Aleix Vidal and Gerard Deulofeu.

The news outlet are also stating that the club want €40M for Gomes, €35M for Rafinha, €30M for Alcacer and €15M each for both Vidal and Deulofeu, funds that if they are secured, will seriously help the club bolster this options for next season.

One of the problems that Barcelona faced with the season was gone was their lack of quality throughout the squad meant that Ernesto Valverde was limited with how much he could rotate whilst keeping up the club’s unbeaten record.

This is an element that came to heavy fruition with Barca fans when the club lost 3-0 to Roma in the Champions League and were subsequently knocked out, a defeat that was mainly down the fatigue that a lot of players were experiencing.

If Barca do end up getting rid of all of these aforementioned stars, it seems like Valverde may have his work cut out if he’s to get his squad to a standard that’ll help them retain their La Liga title come the end of next season.