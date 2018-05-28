Pundit actually blames Jurgen Klopp for Loris Karius errors in Liverpool’s defeat to Real Madrid

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s style is to blame for the way Loris Karius performed in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, according to pundit and former goalkeeper Shaka Hislop.

The German shot-stopper had an absolute nightmare in the game in Kiev, throwing the ball against Karim Benzema for the opener and failing to keep Gareth Bale’s long-range shot out for the third.

Hislop, who played in goal for the likes of West Ham and Portsmouth during his goalkeeping career, feels Karius’ inexperience showed at this level, but also that he was too taken in by Klopp’s fast-paced style.

The Reds boss has been lauded for the energetic way his Borussia Dortmund team played in the past as they also reached the Champions League final and lost in 2013, and he’s had this team set up in a similar style.

Hislop feels this played on Karius’ mind as he rushed in the Champions League final, particularly on the first goal as other ‘keepers might have been more patient before releasing the ball while the striker was still nearby.

‘I am convinced that Jurgen Klopp says to Liverpool “Do everything quickly, let’s go at Real Madrid with pace, don’t give them a moment to rest”,’ Hislop told ESPN.

‘And here’s where the experience matters. Loris Karius is a young and inexperienced goalkeeper, certainly at this level.

‘For that first goal, he gets the ball in his hands and first thing he’s thinking is, “Get play restarted, let me roll it to Dejan Lovren and put Real Madrid on the back foot as quickly and as best we can” – without ever stopping and taking a moment to make sure Benzema clears out.

‘As a result, the ball ends up in the back of the net. You get the quick response and Karius is relieved, but then the Bale goal and he’s back into those moments where he’s haunted thinking, “If we lose here 2-1, I’m at fault yet again”.

‘The shot comes in from distance and again, as much as this ball is moving from Gareth Bale, look at Karius’ feet.

‘I am convinced that yet again he’s thinking, “Let me make this save and put Real Madrid on the back foot”.

‘When the ball arrives at him, his feet are almost in a straddle position as though he’s trying to run forward with it before making the save.’