Liverpool legend aims dig at current LFC stars in response to Fabinho transfer

Former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann is certainly pleased with tonight’s Fabinho transfer announcement, as the Reds completed their first signing of the summer.

The Brazil international joins Liverpool from Monaco, just days after Jurgen Klopp’s side were beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev.

Fabinho certainly looks a fine signing, even if Manchester United fans are staying loyal to Fred, and Hamann has endorsed the deal on Twitter.

However, the German also appeared to take a dig at Liverpool’s current crop of players in that position as he responded to a question about the signing from another fan.

Quote-tweeting the original message, Hamann said the Fabinho transfer was ‘badly needed’ in response to a fan who said ‘finally a proper CDM’, meaning defensive midfielder.

Like him, badly needed https://t.co/xOra0kBJtl — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) May 28, 2018

Jordan Henderson has largely played that role in recent times in the absence of Emre Can through injury, and it’s clear Fabinho seems more of a specialist in that role than either of those two.

Still, Liverpool players might not take too kindly to a former LFC man essentially agreeing that a ‘proper CDM’ was so ‘badly needed’ after the club enjoyed a relatively successful season.

Despite losing to Madrid in the Champions League final, few would have expected them to get there in the first place and they also secured a top four spot for a second year in a row, which would also not have been a given at the start of the campaign.