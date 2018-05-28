Liverpool launch £43million bid to beat Manchester United to want-away star

Liverpool have reportedly made a £43million bid to seal the transfer of Monaco midfielder Fabinho, who has also been linked with Manchester United.

The Brazilian has shone in Ligue 1 as either a defender or defensive midfielder, and seems a player who could add a lot to this Liverpool squad.

RMC report that Liverpool have come in with a £43m offer for Fabinho and that the 24-year-old is keen on a move to the Premier League.

This is in line with a previous report from the Sun that Fabinho wanted to leave Monaco for a move to Manchester United, though it remains to be seen if they are still in the running.

Gianluca Di Marzio claimed earlier in the season that United would be in for Fabinho in the summer, though this speculation seems to have quietened down as Liverpool reportedly enter the running.

With Emre Can nearing the end of his contract, Jurgen Klopp could do with a top class defensive midfield player, with Fabinho surely an upgrade on the likes of Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum in that area.