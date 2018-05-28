Fabinho gives exciting response to Nabil Fekir to Liverpool transfer rumours

Liverpool new-boy Fabinho has admitted he’d like to see the club seal the transfer of Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir.

The Brazil international’s arrival from Monaco was confirmed on Monday evening, in what looks a very exciting move by the Reds to strengthen a key position.

L’Equipe have strongly linked Liverpool with talks over signing Lyon’s Fekir, who looks another Ligue 1 star who’d be ideal in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Fabinho will know Fekir will from their time playing in the French top flight, and he’s admitted he’d like to see the France international join him at Anfield as he’s a very good player.

When asked by RMC if he’d like Fekir to sign as well, he responded: ‘Yes. He is a very good player, of international level. In Ligue 1, it is not only this season that he has demonstrated things.

‘It’s been a few years since he demonstrates his quality. If he comes, it will be good too.’

It remains to be seen if the 24-year-old knows anything about the potential deal, but Liverpool fans can feel optimistic after today’s signing was wrapped up so quickly and relatively out of the blue.

Fabinho rumours surfaced in the early evening and the deal was official just hours later, in what is becoming a real rarity as transfers get so much 24-hour coverage in modern football.

LFC supporters can also be pleased to see their new player speak so enthusiastically about one of their targets and perhaps take it as a sign of optimism on his part that there’s hope of the deal going through.