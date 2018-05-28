Talks scheduled: Manchester United CLEARED to sign £200m superstar after major decision from rivals

Manchester United are in the clear to complete a £200million deal for the transfer of Real Madrid star Gareth Bale.

This comes as Sky Sports report Tottenham are not chasing the Wales international for a return to north London this summer despite previous links with the player.

The report adds that Bale is set to meet with Real Madrid to discuss his future at the Bernabeu after the Champions League final.

Having been left on the bench by Zinedine Zidane, Bale then came on to score twice and deliver Real the trophy.

Speaking afterwards, the 28-year-old was clearly irked at not starting the game and admitted he’d be prepared to consider his future this summer after so much time on the bench.

"I need to be playing week-in-week-out…that hasn't happened this season." 👀👀👀 Gareth Bale speaks to @DesKellyBTS about his Real Madrid future… pic.twitter.com/cbcDC6Otvh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018

It remains to be seen if United can see off competition from Chelsea for Bale’s signature, while the Daily Star also report Madrid want as much as £200million for him.

That shouldn’t be beyond the Red Devils’ finances, though it arguably seems a slight risk with the player’s recent injury record.

Still, Bale showed against Liverpool what a star performer he can be in the biggest matches and seems ideal for United’s current needs and style of play.